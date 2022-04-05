Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing bonds, Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 414%.

Subscriptions worth BD 107.593 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 7th April 2022 and matures on 6th October 2022, is 2.34% compared to 1.96% of the previous issue on 10th March 2022.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.200 (BH00066R6503) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.

