Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing bonds, Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 323%.

Subscriptions worth BD 83.887 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 6th June 2024 and matures on 5th December 2024, is 6.05% compared to 5.90 to the previous issue on 2nd May 2024.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.226 (BH000891S6X6) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.