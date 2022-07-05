Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing bonds, Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 248%.

Subscriptions worth BD 64.5 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 7th July 2022 and matures on 5th January 2023, is 4.05% compared to 3.15% of the previous issue on 9th June 2022.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.203 (BH0004910517) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.

-Ends-