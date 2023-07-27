Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: In light of the development of the international financial market and the continuous measures taken by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) to achieve monetary and financial stability, the CBB has decided today and effective immediately to raise its key policy interest rate. CBB’s key policy interest rate on the one-week deposit facility is raised from 6.00% to 6.25%.

The CBB has also decided to raise the overnight deposit rate from 5.75% to 6.00%, while maintaining the four-week deposit rate at 6.75% and the lending rates at 7.00%.

The CBB continues to monitor global and local market developments closely in order to take any further necessary actions to maintain monetary and financial stability in the Kingdom.