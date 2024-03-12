Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the issue of the 2-year Government Development Bond has been oversubscribed by 260%.

Subscriptions worth BD 741.398 million were received for the BD 285 million issue, which carries a maturity of 2 years.

The fixed annual coupon rate on the issue, which begins on 14th March 2024 and matures on 14th March 2026, is 6.125%.

The Government Development Bonds are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is Government Development Bond issue No.35 (ISIN BH000E63Q507).