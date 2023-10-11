Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the issue of the 3-year Government Development Bond has been oversubscribed by 359%.

Subscriptions worth BD 718.061 million were received for the BD 200 million issue, which carries a maturity of 3 years.

The fixed annual coupon rate on the issue, which begins on 15th October 2023 and matures on 15th October 2026, is 6.50%.

The Government Development Bonds are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is Government Development Bond issue No.34 (ISIN BH0002749727).