Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the issue of the 5-year Government Development Bond has been oversubscribed by 298%.

Subscriptions worth BD 595.750 million were received for the BD 200 million issue, which carries a maturity of 5 years.

The fixed annual coupon rate on the issue, which begins on 17th July 2022 and matures on 17th July 2027, is 6.20%.

The Government Development Bonds are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is Government Development Bond issue No.30 (ISIN BH0001415486).

