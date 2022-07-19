Manama, Bahrain – The bills, carrying a maturity of 12 months, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 21st July 2022 and the maturity date is 20th July 2023.

The weighted average rate of interest is 4.90% compared to 4.66% of the previous issue on 23rd June 2022.

The approximate average price for the issue was 95.277% with the lowest accepted price being 95.142%.

This is issue No. 94 (ISIN BH000210W512) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.010 billion.

-Ends-