Manama, Bahrain - The bills, carrying a maturity of 12 months, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 24th March 2022 and the maturity date is 23rd March 2023.

The weighted average rate of interest is 2.79% compared to 2.28% of the previous issue on 24th February 2022.

The approximate average price for the issue was 97.252% with the lowest accepted price being 97.084%.

This is issue No. 91 (ISIN BH0002906160) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

