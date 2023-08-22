Manama, Bahrain – The bills, carrying a maturity of 12 months, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 24th August 2023 and the maturity date is 22nd August 2024.

The weighted average rate of interest is 6.44% compared to 6.43% of the previous issue on 20th July 2023.

The approximate average price for the issue was 93.883% with the lowest accepted price being 93.833%.

This is issue No. 107 (ISIN BH000C366689) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.