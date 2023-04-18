Manama, Bahrain – This week’s BD 100 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 215%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 12 months, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 20th April 2023 and the maturity date is 18th April 2024.

The weighted average rate of interest is 6.13% compared to 6.17% of the previous issue on 23rd March 2023.

The approximate average price for the issue was 94.165% with the lowest accepted price being 94.119%.

This is issue No. 103 (ISIN BH00075I4U77) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.010 billion.

