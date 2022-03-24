Abu Dhabi, UAE: Catch the final Park Market weekend at Umm Al Emarat Park this 26-27 March for a weekend filled with unforgettable moments. Visitors can find various sustainable and local outlets that have set shop and purchase all kinds of handmade and artisanal items in fashion, home décor and more. Visitors can also indulge their taste buds with a diverse choice of bites and drinks at the Park Market’s food area.

That’s not all, little ones can participate in many fun activities at the Park such as joining the arts and craft sessions, and enjoying face painting and many more.

Alongside the Park Market, visitors can soak up all of the stimulating reading month activities taking place until end of month. Children can read a wide array of books and even meet their favorite book characters at the Park.

The Park Market includes various other family friendly activities, dining and retail options, and welcomes visitors on its final Saturday and Sunday for the season from 4pm to 11pm. To know more, visit: https://www.ummalemaratpark.ae/en/What-s-Happening/The-Park-Market

About Umm Al Emarat Park

Umm Al Emarat Park, formerly known as Mushrif Central Park, was first opened to visitors in 1982. It is one of the oldest and largest urban parks in Abu Dhabi, centrally located on 15th Street between Airport Road and Karamah Street. The park was originally known as Mushrif Park and entrance was exclusive to ladies and children.

In January 2013, Umm Al Emarat Park was closed for redevelopment over a period of 24 months. The overall design of the new park honours the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May he rest in peace) and his vision of preserving the United Arab Emirates’ cultural and natural history. Furthermore, the vision supports the platform for ‘education through recreation’ for various age groups, opportunities for different community sectors to implement their common goals, promotes an active lifestyle that contributes to a healthy society and encourages the dynamic local culture, heritage and tradition. Sustainability has also been a core focus of the park’s design; the projects team took on the challenge of salvaging over 200 existing mature trees that were over 20 years old. After extensive redevelopment, the park reopened to the public on March 20th, 2015. The opening weekend attracted a record of 25,000 visitors.

