Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cashee, the MENA region's teen banking and ed-tech platform, today announced that it has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program to roll out the Cashee teen digital payment solution to youth in the MENA region. Through its partnership with Visa, Cashee is committed to improving financial literacy and increasing financial inclusion for the youth in the MENA region.

Cashee provides teens in the MENA region with a unique banking mobile app and personalized Visa prepaid card which enables them to track their earnings, spending and savings. Through its edtech platform, Cashee promotes and teaches money management with the aim of creating money smart teens. Cashee is a safe and secure platform with parental controls and oversight which provides parents with the confidence of allowing their children to participate in a digital and cashless world.

Smeetha Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of Cashee, said: "We are very pleased and proud to have entered into this strategic partnership with Visa. Together with Visa, Cashee is using technology to have a positive social impact on the MENA region by improving financial literacy and increasing financial inclusion. We would like to thank Visa for their belief in the Cashee vision and team and for providing a partnership ecosystem to accelerate our regional roll out plan."

“By joining Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program, exciting Fintechs like Cashee gain unprecedented access to Visa experts, technology, resources and can launch with speed,” said Alex McCrea, Vice President and Head of Digital Partnerships & Ventures in CEMEA at Visa. “We are delighted to partner with Cashee to re-invent the way teens and families in the region are managing money and empower teenagers through financial education and gamification.”

