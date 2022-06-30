Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In line with government guidelines, Carrefour – owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE – will begin enforcing the required 25 fils tariff on plastic bags from July 1st. The leading retailer offers a wide variety of alternatives including reusable bags for 50 fils, woven bags for AED 2.50 and heavy-duty, juco options for AED 11.50. The brand encourages customers to bring their own bags from home to manage their spending and mitigate excessive plastic consumption.

Bernardo Perloiro, Chief Operating Officer of GCC at Majid Al Futtaim Retail: “Carrefour commends the decision of the Dubai government to limit the use of single-use plastic bags and raise awareness about eco-friendly alternatives. We are working hard to encourage sustainable shopping behaviours and provide our customers with convenient options for an easy switch. The new government direction will take us a step closer to achieving Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to becoming Net Positive in carbon and water by 2040. It marks another step in our journey to create a lasting impact on the environment as we work together with our customers and the support of the government.”