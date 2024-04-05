Customers can choose from a variety of options from Careem Rides for their everyday commuting needs in and around Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and use Promo code EID10 for 10% off 2 rides**

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Eid Al Fitr holiday, the culmination of the Ramadan season, is right around the corner, which means it's time to make some exciting plans with family, friends or even solo. While travelling is one option, another is to spend quality time with friends and family and explore various locations in and around Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Keeping this in mind, Careem Rides shares some of the most popular destinations to visit in the two cities, based on historical data from the Eid breaks over the past 2 years*.

If you are planning to stay put, then there are plenty of places to visit during the Eid holiday. The best part? If you don’t feel like driving, you can always book a ride on the Careem app to get there reliably and hassle-free, and use promo code EID10 for 10% off 2 rides from April 8th to the 12th**. If you are commuting with a big group then you can choose Careem Max, or choose Careem Premium for that trip in style and comfort. On the other hand, if you are traveling with children then the Careem Kids is the best option, as it comes with a child seat included, making your trip even more hassle-free!

Below are some of the popular destinations in no particular order*:

Abu Dhabi

Yas Island: Book a ride to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island and stay in one of the many hotels available there for a fun staycation away from the city bustle. The best part? Most hotels you book stays in also gives you park access to the theme parks in Yas Island, including Ferrari World, Warner Bros World, Yas Waterworld or even the recently opened Seaworld!

Saadiyat Beach: One of the best beach destinations in the UAE, Saadiyat Beach offers pristine white sandy beaches and beautiful blue waters. Home to a range of water activities, Saadiyat Beach is also popular for its sightings of the rare Hawkbill sea turtles!

Reem Island: One of Abu Dhabi's top residential zones, Reem Island is home to beautiful skyscrapers, residential complexes, restaurants and more. However, something completely unique here is the Reem Central Park, where you can kayak or paddle up the mangroves while exploring the island's natural beauty.

Dubai

Global Village: Can’t travel the world during the holidays? Global Village is your solution where you can experience the entire world in just one day. With pavilions housing nations from around the world, you can not only visit and learn their cultures, but also shop for traditional clothes, décor or even eat delicacies from around the world. A staple visiting spot for residents and tourists alike, the Global Village is not one to be missed!

Jumeirah Beach Residence: One of Dubai's most popular promenades, where you can shop, dine and stroll by the sea. A great beach destination and a range of restaurants to choose from, this promenade is a favorite amongst tourists and residents alike!

Dubai Festival City: Be it shopping, dining, or even a place to spend the day with the family, Dubai Festival City has it all. Shop in some of the best branded stores and grab a meal at one of multi-cuisine restaurants, all to just top it off with a spectacular fountain show that includes water, lights and even fire!

Dubai Downtown: A purpose-built neighborhood which is home to some of Dubai's most iconic attractions, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and The Dubai Fountain. No visit to the city is complete without at least one trip to Downtown Dubai – and there's more than enough to keep you coming back again and again.

These destinations have been some of the most popular according to Careem Rides data during Eid days over the past 2 years, and they are expected to continue to be this year as well. Customers can plan their Eid commutes either by booking trips on the day when needed or using the schedule a ride feature on the Careem app for later bookings, all conveniently and with a push of a button.

Customers can choose from a range of ride types depending on their commuting needs, which range from Comfort, Executive, Electric, Eco-friendly, Premier, Max, Kids and 5/10 hours. During Eid days, customers who choose to commute using Careem Rides, can use promo code EID10 for 10% off 2 rides with a maximum discount of AED 10 per ride from April 8th to April 12th. This promo code applies on all car types except Hala & Careem Box**.

