Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Careem, the region’s leading multi-service app, announced today the launch of the "Madinah Tour" service in partnership with the Madinah Development Authority. The announcement was made following a signing ceremony during the Saudi Tourism Forum 2024 currently taking place in Riyadh, as Careem reiterated that the new service comes as part of the company’s continuous innovation to introduce solutions that enhance everyday commuting experiences, and its ongoing commitment to support local tourism, inline with Saudi Vision 2030.

The newly launched service offers a specially curated experience to visit 12 of the most important historical and touristic sites in Madinah which include: Masjid Nabawi, Masjid Qubaa, Masjid Qiblatayn, Battle of Uhud site, Battle of Al-Khandaq site, Al-Aqiq Valley, Bir Al-Foqayr, King Fahd Glorious Quran Printing Complex, Al-Hejaz Railway Museum, Al-Madinah Art Center, Dar Al-Madinah Museum, and Bir Al-Ghars.

Commenting on this announcement, Wael Ibrahim - GM of Careem Rides KSA, Egypt & Bahrain said: “The launch of the new “Madinah Tour” service is part of our ongoing commitment to always innovate and bring a variety of reliable commuting options that meet local needs. We are proud of our collaboration with the Madinah Development Authority, which enables us to launch this new service in support of the tourism sector, and reiterating our ongoing commitment to the Kingdom.”

He further added: “The new service offers a reliable and seamless commuting experience for both residents and visitors to explore 12 of the most important historical and touristic sites in Madinah, which not only supports local tourism but also contributes to providing flexible economic opportunities for Saudi captains, and aligned with achieving Saudi Vision 2030 goals.”

Through this partnership, the Madinah Development Authority aims to enrich visitors' experience by bringing unique experiences to explore Madinah, and provide innovative solutions in cooperation with the private sector to increase its involvement in developing the local economy in Madinah, and to provide additional economic opportunities locally.

Customers using the Careem app can enjoy the “Madinah Tour” service and choose from two different options booked directly on the app. The first option includes a two-hour tour, allowing visitors to explore up to 5 historical sites. While the second option provides a 5-hour tour, covering up to 12 historical sites.

