Dubai, UAE: Careem, the region’s leading multi-service app, launches an Iftar booking, payment, and discounts service through Careem DineOut in collaboration with Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE) during Ramadan In Dubai.

Through Careem DineOut, Careem Plus subscribers can discover and instantly book and pay for Iftar packages at over 200 venues in Dubai during Ramadan, including Jun’s Downtown Dubai and Al Sultan Majlis at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Careem DineOut’s user-friendly filters and curated collections enable customers to refine their search based on budget, location, and cuisine preferences.

Discounts of 15% are guaranteed at the venues, with some offering up to 50% off their Iftar packages. Customers can also book a Careem or Hala taxi ride to and from the venue through DineOut, with a 30% discount on Hala rides.

Jaskaran Singh, VP of Product at Careem, commented: “We’re thrilled to partner with DFRE to connect our customers to over 200 Iftar deals on Careem DineOut during the holy month. Securing reservations at popular venues in Dubai during Ramadan can be challenging, but Careem is simplifying the process for Careem Plus subscribers with hassle-free booking and dining experiences. We’re pleased to provide a platform for local restaurants to showcase their unique offerings and Iftar packages to Careem’s growing customer base.”

Since its launch in 2023, Careem DineOut has become the go-to F&B discovery and discounts service for Dubai residents. Careem DineOut now provides access to over 600 partner restaurants in Dubai. Careem Plus members have enjoyed substantial savings on dining bills through Careem DineOut, with the largest single saving of $2,990 for a customer that spent $20,000 for Diwali celebrations at a restaurant in Dubai in 2023. The customer’s savings were 580 times the value of a Careem Plus monthly subscription.

This Ramadan, Careem partnered with local charities and NGOs including Beit Al Khair, Dubai Cares, and Dar el Ber to empower customers to donate to important causes easily through ‘Right Click’, Careem's in-app donations service. In the spirit of paying it forward, Careem also partnered with Umrahme and Emirates Islamic to surprise top performing Captains with all-inclusive Umrah trips.

To discover and book Dubai's top Iftar venues, and enjoy discounts on dining bills, customers can download or open the Careem app, and select ‘Careem DineOut’ on the app home screen.

About Careem

Careem is building ‘the everything app’ for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 50 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan. www.careem.com

About Ramadan in Dubai

During Ramadan in Dubai, organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), residents and visitors alike can enjoy a Ramadan to remember, filled with unique experiences. The city's vibrant atmosphere comes to life with stunning lighting displays that illuminate residential areas, retail districts, restaurants, and public spaces, creating an enchanting ambiance that unites the city in celebration. Ramadan in Dubai offers a diverse array of experiences of the season including vibrant marketplaces, traditional Iftars, the Ramadan Reflections, Ramadan Night Markets, as well as art and cultural events, all of which promise memorable moments to treasure for years to come. Dubai's malls and retail outlets also offer an unparalleled shopping and gifting experience, attracting shoppers from around the world. Through these initiatives DFRE continues to enhance the Ramadan experience, providing unforgettable moments and celebrations in a city unlike anywhere else in the world.

To find out more visit www.Ramadanindubai.ae and keep an eye on social media channels @celebratedubai, @Styledbydubai and #ramadanindubai.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

