Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Joining a host of esteemed peers and industry-leaders, Ralph Choueiri, multi-service app Careem’s General Manager of Food in the Kingdom, took to the stage at this year’s Seamless Saudi Arabia to share his thoughts on customer-centric strategies for enhancing last-mile delivery experience in Saudi Arabia’s retail industry.

During the panel discussion, Ralph Choueiri shed light on the unique challenges and vast opportunities in the Saudi Arabian last-mile food delivery landscape, and touched on how Careem is navigating this dynamic market.

“Personalization is key,” said Ralph Choueiri. “The Saudi market demands personalized delivery strategies, and Careem is investing in multiple ways to enhance the last-mile experience. This includes offering flexible delivery times, and options for frictionless or call-on-arrival experiences based on customer preference. And crucially, we are continually upgrading our app design and features to provide a seamless and fun user experience every single time.”

In a follow-up one-on-one interview with Ahmed Ajizani, the Senior Consultant of Logistics and Supply Chain Management for the Transport General Authority, KSA, Ralph Choueiri delved further into the topic of last-mile delivery. He also highlighted Careem’s plans to leverage the government’s Short National Address initiative, which will greatly enhance address accuracy, awareness, and estimated times of arrival.

“As part of our commitment to, and social responsibility for, the communities we serve, we are actively exploring with over 15,000 restaurants on our app to offer sustainable options for food delivery and related services. Our holistic approach sets a high standard for excellence in last-mile delivery in the region,” added Ralph Choueiri.

Careem Food has recently launched Saudi Arabia’s healthiest food delivery service. Operating in Riyadh and Jeddah, the service offers curated dish collections, nutritional labels, educational health content, as well as monthly health challenges.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organization that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 50 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan. www.careem.com

