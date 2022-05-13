Dubai, UAE: In the spirit of generosity during the holy month of Ramadan, Careem and Hala matched all Customer tips made on the app across the UAE, Pakistan, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain to recognize the hard work of ride-hailing and delivery Captains. The total amount of customer tips collected across Careem and Hala, and then doubled by the companies, amounted to AED 1,293,929 (US $352,280).

“We want to thank our Customers for their generosity to Captains during the holy month of Ramadan,” said Bassel Alnahlaoui, Managing Director of Mobility at Careem. “Our Captains work hard to simplify people's lives every day and we are pleased to deliver AED 1,293,929 to them by matching tips across the UAE, Pakistan, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.”

Basil Hovakeemian, CEO of Hala, added: “We are proud of our Captains who work tirelessly to bring people together during the holy month of Ramadan. It means a great deal to us that our customers can acknowledge the dedication and hard work our Captains put in each and every day”.

Customers tipped Captains on the app for rides after the completion of a ride and for food and grocery deliveries at order checkout. Careem and Hala then matched the amounts tipped, putting both 100% of each Customer tip and another 100% match in each Captain’s weekly pay throughout the month.

During Ramadan Careem also paused orders for food in all markets for 30 minutes to enable Captains to break their fast during iftar time.

The Careem multi-service app is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play, or via direct Android download.

-Ends-

About Careem

Careem is the everyday Super App for the greater Middle East region. A pioneer of the region’s ride-hailing economy, Careem provides a host of daily services that people need to move around, order things, and transfer money in one unified smartphone app. Careem’s mission is to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organization that inspires. Established in July 2012, Careem operates in over 100 cities across 12 countries and has created more than one million income-generating opportunities in the region. Careem became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uber Technologies, Inc. in January 2020. www.careem.com