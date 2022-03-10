Captain Developments is participating in "Asemat Alamal" exhibition, which will be held from March 10-12 at the Dusit Hotel in New Cairo.



Ahmed Samir Fouda, head of the commercial sector at Captain Developments, said that "Captain Development" will participate in the activities of "Asemat Alamal" exhibition with exclusive offers for the first time and only during the exhibition period.

He indicated that company's participation in the Capital in the exhibition is the company's second participation.



This comes in conjunction with preparations to launch new phases of its projects in the new administrative capital and its project in Ras Sidr.



He added that the company will offer units in "Smart Mall" project, which is a commercial mall only in the New Administrative Capital, ground and 5 floors, as well as the "Smart Tower" project, which is a medical administrative commercial mall, which is a ground and 10 floors, in the Administrative Capital, and they are among the capital's most distinguished projects.



The company has already started implementing the construction works, and this comes within the framework of the company's plan to be one of the first companies to hand over their projects to their projects in the promenade area in the Administrative Capital.



Fouda added that the company intends to launch the "Zain Bay" project, which is located in Ras Sidr, and is considered one of the most distinguished projects in the Sinai region.



Fouda added that all units overlook the sea, and the first phase will be delivered within two years, and the entire project will be delivered within 3 fully finished years. The project includes various services, most notably a hotel, swimming pools, a children's play area, and security and guard services.

