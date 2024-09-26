DUBAI: Capricorn Fund Managers (‘Capricorn’), the London based regulatory hosting provider, has today announced the launch of Capricorn Fund Managers (DIFC) Limited (‘CFMD’), becoming the DIFC’s first dedicated investment management regulatory hosting solution.

Through the platform, which is established as an Incorporated Cell Company (‘ICC’) regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (‘DFSA’), investment managers can operate under CFMD’s regulatory umbrella to run their funds from Dubai International Financial Centre (‘DIFC’). The platform is suitable for new and established investment managers across multiple strategies, including hedge funds, long only, real estate, private equity and venture capital.

Until now, investment managers operating in DIFC have required their own licence from the DFSA. CFMD adds a new option working closely with the DFSA and DIFC ensuring that each manager is fully compliant, with the right systems and controls in place. Today, DIFC houses more than 400 wealth and asset management firms, including more than 60 hedge funds, managing close to $700 billion.

CFMD is incorporated in the DIFC (Company Registration Number 9039) and is regulated by the DFSA for the provision of arranging deals in investments, advising on financial products, arranging custody, managing collective investment funds, managing assets and arranging credit and advising on credit.

“From a commercial perspective, Dubai has become the fastest-growing fund market, with enormous interest from managers and individuals,” said Craig Roberts, Senior Executive Officer. “By launching our regulatory hosting solution, we add a new and efficient service for managers to set up and carry out regulated activities all under our licence.”

For Capricorn, the DFSA’s similar regulatory approach to the UK’s FCA is an important factor that has made this a relatively straightforward process. Capricorn’s UK platform is already well established, providing extensive experience and services across portfolio management and risk oversight, operations, compliance and regulation.

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer, DIFC, added: “Through Capricorn’s hosting solution, we are adding a new route for managers to get licensed and operational in Dubai. This is an exciting time for our fund management sector, which continues to go from strength to strength, and we have a long pipeline of managers looking at Dubai. A combination of our infrastructure, investors, strong regulatory regime, ambition and lifestyle opportunities makes Dubai a highly attractive fund hub.”

The advantage of taking the regulatory hosting route, includes:

Cost Efficiency • Enabling investment managers to opportunistically scale operations as their business develops, reduces the day-to-day operating costs significantly by being hosted on the CFMD platform. Resource Efficient • By providing investment managers with expert investment and risk oversight, regulatory and compliance services, allows managers to focus on running their investment strategies. Access to Expertise • Managers benefit from the support of the CFMD team covering all aspects of their risk, regulatory and compliance requirements. In the ever-changing regulatory landscape, CFMD can proactively support managers. Immediate Credibility • CFM platform and processes have been through operational, risk and compliance due diligence from major institutions, providing hosted managers with immediate credibility in front of investors.

Capricorn Fund Managers

Capricorn Fund Managers is a fully FCA and DFSA regulated Alternative Investment Fund Manager, with a UK and Dubai investment hosting platform that provides institutional quality infrastructure to an extensive range of global asset management firms. The team offers experience across portfolio management, operations, compliance, risk and regulation. Capricorn Fund Managers is part of the Capricorn group, a family owned, international, investment business that has been involved in alternative investments since 1994 and investment management since 2003. The firm has been regulated by the FCA since 2010. For further information visit www.capricornfundmanagers.com.

Capricorn Fund Managers (DIFC) Limited is regulated by the DFSA for the provision of arranging deals in investments, advising on financial products, arranging custody, managing collective investment funds, managing assets and arranging credit and advising on credit with endorsements for the use of a fund platform. All communications and services are directed at market counterparties and professional clients only, persons other than market counterparties and professional clients, such as retail clients (as defined in the DFSA rulebook), or not the intended recipients of our communications or services.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 43,800 professionals working across over 6,150 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

