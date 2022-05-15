Capital Link Developments is preparing to launch Kardia project in New Administrative Capital’s R8 area. The project spans over ​​25 acres with target sales worth EGP 2.5bn.



CCO at Capital Link Developments Ali Gaber said that reservations of the project’s first phase is now open and the company received a strong demand by customers for it to pay down-payments. This reflects credibility and confidence that the company enjoys, as well as the thirst of customers for residential projects offered in the New Capital.



Gaber noted that the Kardia project is an integrated residential project with comprehensive services that provide all services that achieve a distinguished life and well-being for customer inside it. Additionally, the company offers distinctive payment plans for the project, which is 0% down-payment and installment plan up to 10 years, a payment period commensurate with purchasing power of target customers. This comes within the company's plan to keep pace with current market changes.



Gaber added, “The new project’s built-up area is only 20%, and the rest of the project area is dedicated to green spaces and public services. Furthermore, the Kardia project includes various units varied between apartments with heights in the classic style and duplexes with spaces starting from 110 sqm. Besides, it comprises open work spaces and other spaces dedicated to sports activities.”



He pointed out that the current period requires accurate pricing of offered units in order to be able to achieve sale targets and at the same time commensurate with purchasing power of customer, in addition to making sure that there is no gap between selling price and execution price.



He further explained that projects pricing based on a clear vision of commercial sector at companies, besides, the existence of a marketing and sales team that includes an elite group of people with experience, competence, professionalism and has the ability to serve customer with distinction.



Accordingly, Capital Link Developments has a strong plan for implementation, as accelerating construction rates is a way for real estate companies to face high cost of raw materials, along with the company's financial solvency that enables it to develop the project with self-financing, he disclosed.

He revealed the company's plan to participate in real estate exhibitions namely NextMove Egypt and Cityscape as one of the important real estate exhibitions in local market, highlighted the importance of direct communication with customers within real estate exhibitions to identify their requirements in offered projects and meeting them.

-Ends-