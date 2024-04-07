Capital Bank announced extending its partnership with the Elia Nuqul Foundation (ENF) for the eighth consecutive year. Through this agreement, the bank will provide university scholarships to nine students studying at Jordanian public universities, selected by ENF based on specific academic criteria.

The provided scholarships will cover tuition fees for students specializing in fields such as finance, banking, and technology, in addition to providing a monthly allowance.

Touleen Barto, Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Capital Bank, stressed the bank's commitment to empowering Jordanian youth and fostering their professional growth. She also stressed the bank's keenness to inform students about job opportunities in the banking sector and equip them with the skills needed for employment. She highlighted the partnership with the ENF as a crucial initiative aimed at providing support to exceptional students in their respective university disciplines.

Randi Abdin, Director General of ENF, praised Capital Bank for its commitment to social responsibility and its support for education and youth, stating "This partnership reflects our belief in the importance of investing in exceptional Jordanian youth and supporting their educational journey. These scholarships will positively impact students' lives, helping them achieve their career goals and contribute to the development of Jordanian society. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership in the future."

Capital Bank adopts a CSR strategy through which it launches sustainable initiatives and supports various developmental sectors to contribute to the national economy and achieve sustainable development in the country.

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is considered one of the top financial institutions operating in the Jordanian and regional markets, with assets of approximately JOD 7.6 billion, while the total equity is nearly JOD 728 million.

Capital Bank Group includes Capital Bank, which since its inception in 1995, has grown to become one of the top financial institutions in Jordan, offering the Jordanian market a comprehensive set of commercial and investment banking services and solutions tailored to the needs of retail and corporate clients alike.

In 2005, Capital Bank (Jordan) purchased majority shares of the National Bank of Iraq (61.85%), which enabled NBI to develop its products and services, strengthen its foothold and enhance financial inclusion at the country level, support export activities and provide all services to Jordanian companies operating In Iraq. In 2021, the National Bank of Iraq continued to realize its expansion strategy by launching its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

As for Capital Investments, it is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006 and is set as a regional leader in providing comprehensive investment banking services that include asset management, brokerage as well as corporate financial advisory. The company serves a diverse array of local, regional, and international clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals through its offices in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates / Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

Further building on its ambitious expansion strategy, Capital Bank Group also acquired Bank Audi’s operations in both Jordan and Iraq in 2021 and followed that milestone in 2022 with the acquisition of the branches and operations of Société Générale Bank in Jordan, strengthening its competitive position in the Jordanian banking market. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched its digital bank - Blink, to re-imagine the way people conduct their banking operations, targeting young individuals.

In June 2022, Capital Bank raised its capital through issuing new shares in favor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) – one the largest sovereign funds worldwide – as a strategic investor in Capital Bank. with a 23.97% stake, a milestone which will enable the Group to implement its expansion strategy and introduce new products and services to meet the needs of its clients and benefit its shareholders.

