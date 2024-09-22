Capital Bank has signed an agreement to support the “Shabbek Wa Bader” program, implemented by Wasel for Awareness and Education, as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting education and community initiatives.

The program, running from September 2024 to June 2025, will offer a series of workshops and training sessions aimed at teaching students how to launch social initiatives. At the end of the program, students will have the opportunity to put their initiatives into action.

The goal of “Shabbek Wa Bader” is to foster collaboration between private and public school students, creating a safe space for learning and teamwork. This initiative serves as a steppingstone in shaping the students’ character, strengthening their values, and preparing them for active participation in society.

Touleen Barto, Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Capital Bank, expressed pride in the bank’s support for the project, stating, “At Capital Bank, we believe in the importance of education and its role in building strong, cohesive communities. Our partnership with Wasel for Awareness and Education aims to create connections between students, empowering them to collaborate on initiatives that benefit and develop society."

Wasel for Awareness and Education underscored the significance of its collaboration with Capital Bank, noting that the program seeks to redefine traditional volunteerism by building strong partnerships among students from diverse social and economic backgrounds, working together toward a common goal.

Lynn Malkawi, Director of Wasel for Awareness and Education, highlighted the vital role the private sector plays in supporting local communities, saying, “The private sector is the backbone of economic growth and development. This three-dimensional partnership will help build the capacities of high school students, launch a developmental initiative on the ground, and foster harmony between students from different schools, united by their love for the country and their commitment to serving others."

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is recognized as a leading financial institution in both the Jordanian and regional markets with total assets of JOD 8.2 billion and a total equity of approximately JOD 744 million.

The Group encompasses Capital Bank of Jordan, which has evolved since its establishment in 1995 into one of Jordan’s premier financial institutions. It offers a comprehensive range of commercial and investment banking services, tailored to meet the diverse needs of both retail and corporate clients.

In 2005, Capital Bank of Jordan acquired a majority stake (61.85%) in the National Bank of Iraq (NBI). This strategic acquisition enabled NBI to expand its product and service offerings, strengthen its market position, enhance financial inclusion, support export activities, and provide a broad array of services to businesses operating in Iraq. Continuing its expansion strategy, NBI opened its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023, offering financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

Capital Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006, has emerged as a regional leader in the investment banking sector. It provides comprehensive services including asset management, brokerage, and corporate financial advisory. The company caters to a diverse base of clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals, through its offices in Jordan and the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) in the United Arab Emirates.

Pursuing its ambitious growth strategy, Capital Bank Group acquired Bank Audi’s operations in Jordan and Iraq in 2021. This was followed by the acquisition of Société Générale Bank in Jordan in 2022, further solidifying its competitive position in the Jordanian banking sector. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched Blink, a digital bank aimed at redefining banking for retail customers.

In 2022, Capital Bank strengthened its capital base by issuing a USD 100 million Tier 1 perpetual bond—the first of its kind for a Jordanian bank in the local market, listed on NASDAQ Dubai. Additionally, Capital Bank raised its capital by issuing new shares to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the largest sovereign funds globally, as a strategic investor. With a 23.97% stake, this capital raise enabled the Group to continue executing its expansion strategy and its commitment to continue introducing innovative products and services that benefit both clients and shareholders.

Commemorating its commitment to excellence in 2024, customer-centric practices, innovation, and excellence in digital banking services, Capital Bank of Jordan received the “Best Digital Bank” award in Jordan from Euromoney magazine and the “Best Mobile Banking App in Jordan” award from International Business Magazine.

