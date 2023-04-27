Dubai, UAE- Two Canon mirrorless cameras as well as one Canon professional camcorder and lens have been recognised with "Best Photo and Imaging Product" awards by the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA), representing 26 highly reputable photo and imaging publications from 13 countries across the globe.

This year’s awards underline Canon’s commitment to developing products at the forefront of innovation and showcase the breadth of imaging solutions Canon provides - from entry-level cameras encouraging amateurs and enthusiasts to expand their creative possibilities across both still and video photography, to professional filmmaking equipment that supports journalistic work in tough conditions.

The following Canon products have received 2023 TIPA World Awards:

Best APS-C Entry-Level Camera: Canon EOS R50

Best Full Frame Advanced Camera: Canon EOS R8

Best Professional Video Camera: Canon XA70/XA75

Best Telephoto Prime Lens: Canon RF 135mm F1.8L IS USM

In honouring Canon’s award-winning products, the TIPA judging panel offered the following citations:

Best APS-C Entry-Level Camera: Canon EOS R50

Lightweight and compact, the R50 is filled with features that help create high-resolution stills and exciting video and vlogging output. Special functions aid capture in low light conditions, creating high-speed stills up to 15 fps, and recording 4K video at 30p and slo-mo video at 120p Full HD. The R50 can also be used as a creative learning tool via its Advanced A+ Assist for night and backlit scenes, dynamic portraits, multiple exposures, and macro images with exciting depth of field effects.

Best Full Frame Advanced Camera: Canon EOS R8

The EOS R8 brings all of Canon’s photographic expertise to bear, including subject tracking, a broad ISO range (100-102,400) for enhanced low light options, low light AF capability (-6.5EV), and rapid burst mode (40 fps up to 120 frames, JPEG). Special attention has been paid to the needs of videographers, including Full HD 1080 at 180p for slo-mo playback, numerous video recording options (such as HDR PQ 10-bit color with no edit needed for displays and Canon Log C for post enhancement), a vertical movie mode, and recognisable as a webcam via USB.

Best Professional Video Camera: Canon XA70/XA75

The Canon XA70 and XA75, both compact and lightweight professional cameras with a 1-inch CMOS sensor, are aimed at the electronic news gathering category for documentary and journalistic work. Every aspect is geared towards practical features that combine excellent ergonomics with the latest technology, including Dual Pixel CMOS AF for pinpoint focus control, an integrated 15X optical zoom lens, 5-axis image stabilization, and wide dynamic range gamma support for enhanced low light performance. Display monitoring features and a built-in ND filter mechanism ensure that the best results are achieved in one-take situations. Image quality is exceptional as well, delivered via over-sampled HD from the 4K sensor. The cameras can deliver recordings in UHD 4K30 (4K25 in PAL regions) and 50p/50i Full HD formats to dual card slots, and output via an onboard mini-HDMI and 3G-SDI (XA75 only) outputs. Live streaming via UVC is another benefit. Sound via 2 XLR connections, a 3.5mm and built-in stereo microphones allow for 4-channel audio.

Best Telephoto Prime Lens: Canon RF 135mm F1.8L IS USM

This medium-telephoto lens is a perfect fit for people, landscape, travel and candid photography. Its aperture range offers an excellent team for both shallow depth of field (at f/1.8) and deep depth of field (f/22) capture, as well as many benefits for low-light shooting conditions with an Optical Image Stabilizer system that offers an impressive 8-stop compensation when paired with a body featuring In-Body Image Stabilizer (IBIS). A 9-blade diaphragm enhances bokeh effects, which are further enhanced when working close at its 2.3 ft (70cm) minimum focusing distance. Its Nano USM AF is fast and silent, and a configurable Control Ring enables a variety of settings, plus Special Air Sphere and Super Spectra coatings add to the vivid colour and contrast image rendition this exciting lens delivers.

Since 1991, Canon has received a total of 108 TIPA awards for cameras, lenses, camcorders, printers and related equipment.

-Ends-

For more information on the 2023 TIPA World Awards, please visit: https://www.tipa.com/tipa-world-awards-2023/

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Middle East

Acorn Strategy

e. prteam@acornstrategy.com

About Canon Middle East

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East based in Dubai, UAE.

Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history with its commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. Canon invests heavily in R&D, delivering the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers’ creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realise their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at www.canon-me.com