Dubai, UAE: Canon Middle East, (CME), the leading provider of imaging technologies has been awarded the Dubai Chamber of Commerce Advanced CSR Label certificate for the 3rd time, marking the 10th time that it has won a prestigious Dubai Chamber of Commerce CSR award. The award was presented by Mr. Hassan Al Hashemi, Acting President & CEO of Dubai Chamber.

Since its launch in 2010, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce CSR Label builds on international standards and best practices, while ensuring local relevance and has grown in significance to become one of the highest levels of recognition for the CSR efforts of businesses in the Middle East. It serves as a robust diagnostic framework and a CSR management tool for the participating organizations to develop and improve their approach to CSR best practices and assess their social and environmental impacts.

In line with Canon’s philosophy of Kyosei, sustainability is a key priority for “living and working together for the common good” and this award highlights CME’s commitment towards its sustainability agenda. This award marks a milestone for Canon Middle East as it signifies our 10th award from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, and it is particularly special as it highlights our CSR initiatives. We are very proud to receive the award and I want to take this opportunity to thank our employees and teams for their commitment, dedication and hard work in taking us closer to our sustainability goals, truly living our mindset in CME, "OUR PURPOSE” said a Mr. Venkatasubramanian (Subbu) Hariharan, Managing Director, Canon Middle East and Turkey.

For additional information on Canon Middle East, please visit: https://www.canon-me.com/