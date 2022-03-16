In alignment with the company’s core pillar of empowerment and equality, Canon unveils its ‘Women in Sales’ initiative to offer yearlong internship and mentorship opportunities to women.

The ‘Women in Sales’ opportunity is an exclusive offering for women residing in , Middle-East, Turkey and Central and North Africa regions.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Canon Middle East (CME) announced today its ‘Women in Sales’ program that further fortifies the company’s commitment, dedication and support towards gender equality and empowerment of women, commemorating March being a month when we recognize the contributions of women everywhere. Centered on the company’s core philosophy of ‘Kyosei’, the initiative will invite women from the Middle-East, Turkey and Central and North Africa to advance their careers in sales by participating in a yearlong internship program with the company. Furthermore, fifty percent of the participants will also be given an opportunity to become full-time employees with the company, thus paving the path for their professional careers.

WOMEN EMPOWERMENT – KEY INGREDIENT FOR ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL GROWTH

“Our constant endeavor at Canon has always been to educate and empower the communities we operate in, we achieve this through different initiatives and programs that are rolled out on a consistent basis, thus contributing towards our end goal of advancing the world we live in. Gender equality and empowerment of women are key ingredients to create an inclusive society as well as to attain economic growth. The contribution of women towards Canon’s growth has been immense and the ‘Women in Sales’ initiative is a brilliant platform for women who want to kick-start their careers in sales, receive invaluable mentorship from industry experts along with the possibility of becoming a full-time employee with Canon. Similar to our other empowerment initiatives, the ‘Women in Sales’ program aims to create an enabling working environment for women by providing them the right set of tools required for professional success and satisfaction,” commented Veronica Juul-Nyholm, the human resource director at the company.

HOLISTIC DEVELOPMENT AND GROWTH

The women-only initiative is being rolled out in different locations simultaneously across , Middle-East, Turkey and Central and North Africa and has been specifically created, developed and implemented for this region. The program will offer several modules including blended learnings to participants to enhance their skill set and knowledge in sales. Additionally, the yearlong internship will be dissected into two parts namely the training program along with on-the-job experience. Each participant will also be assigned a mentor thus ensuring support and guidance for every woman participating in the program. The company envisions raising female representation in Sales Management roles to a minimum of 35% and is optimistic that the ‘Women in Sales’ endeavor will sustain this vision.

The program kick-stared in February 2020 with ten women participants being selected from the different parts of the region The first phase of the program will focus on education, the second phase will involve execution and the third phase will include certification and on-boarding of successful participants into full-time Canon employees.

-Ends-

About Canon Middle East

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East is based in Dubai, UAE.

Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history and has commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei– ‘living and working together for the common good’. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services.

Canon invests heavily in R&D to deliver the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers’ creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realize their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at www.canon-me.com

Media enquiries, please contact

Canon Middle East

Mai Youssef

e. mai.youssef@canon-me.com

Shadani Consulting

Gregor Amon

e. gregor@shadaniconsulting.com