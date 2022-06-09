CUD also ranks among the top global institutions in the world

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has maintained its #1 rank in Dubai and remains in the top 2% of global universities according to the recent QS University Rankings for 2023.

CUD is now positioned among the leading 541-550 universities globally, an unprecedented rise of over 100 spots from its 601-650 last year. These rankings are based on a range of measures, including academic and employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, academic citations, and internationalization. As per the 2023 rankings, CUD has the #7 rank in the world for international students and #8 for faculty, placing CUD in the league of world-class institutions.

Speaking about the recognition, University Chancellor, Mr. Buti Saeed Al Ghandi, said, “As a young university, we are humbled to be recognized among the most renowned and prestigious institutions across the globe. Our ambition as an organization reflects that of both Canada and the UAE – to provide the best opportunities for future generations to support the advancement of society through economic prosperity and tolerant coexistence. The QS recognition of our academic excellence and inclusive campus community is a proud achievement for us.”

CUD President and Vice Chancellor, Prof. Karim Chelli, added, “We are honoured to receive these accolades. They are a testament to how far this university has come in its short history. To be recognized among the leading global institutions reflects our progressive approach to quality-driven education, applying world-class teaching and learning methods while preparing students for the careers of the future with core skills like innovation and entrepreneurship.

“We are also delighted that our commitment to the wider university experience. Higher education is the launchpad for the next generation and our goal is to prepare young people for their future, personally and professionally, as well as academically. This ranking demonstrates our commitment to advancing the region’s education system on the global stage and to building more bridges between Canada and the UAE.”

As the first global system to have received International Ranking Expert Group approval, the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) ranking is recognized among the most respected university rankings in the world. CUD first entered the world ranking system for the 2022 edition and has already climbed significantly in the second year.

About Canadian University Dubai

Established in 2006, Canadian University Dubai (CUD), is a higher academic institution located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). CUD offers over 40 UAE Ministry accredited degree concentrations across four academic faculties based on the Canadian curriculum and serves as a gateway for students to pursue higher education, research, and employment opportunities in Canada. CUD students can transfer their studies to one of more than 50 academic partner institutions around the world.