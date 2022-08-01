Yasser Khalaf: We plan to start delivering the project within 3 years..and it reflects our ability to understand the client needs



Cairo Capital Developments and Constructions announced its success in marketing about 70% of "Lake West 2" project, within only one month of its launching, which reflects the company's credibility, as well as the project's excellence in all its details.



Yasser Khalaf, Cairo Capital Chairman, said that the company's success in marketing this percentage in this record time, assures its ability to provide a real estate product that meets market studies and the needs of the targeted clients, and it also reveals the extent of confidence that it enjoys in the real estate market and among its clients as well.



He showed that "Lake West 2" is an integrated residential project, located on an area of ​​14 acres, and overlooks Dahshur link, which makes it distinguished with a strategic and central location in the city, besides including various units between Townhouse, Twin House and separate villas.



He added that the project includes a new real estate product, which is "Panoramic Villa", with an area of ​​296 square meters, and the area of a ​​​​separate villa is 282 square meters, and the areas of Twin houses are 257 square meters, and townhouse units range between 230 and 243 square meters, besides the project includes a social club and swimming pools, and only 15% to be built on and the rest are green spaces.



He assured that the company plans to implement a distinctive and integrated project, and the office of Dr. Mohammad Shendy has been contracted to be the project's engineering consultant, and the project is scheduled to be delivered within 3 years, explaining that the project is located at a height of 17 meters from Sheikh Zayed City, and the area of ​​​​the project front is 350 meters, and the units overlook the entire front of the project.



He pointed that the company's success in its first project "Lake West 1" in Sheikh Zayed City supports the turnout for the new project, as about 60% of its construction has been implemented, showing that Sheikh Zayed is distinguished by a high turnout due to the integration of development and the availability of services inside it.



He pointed that the local real estate market is characterized by a strong and real demand for various residential segments, for clients looking for housing for use, in addition to the presence of a segment that invests in real estate because it is a safe haven for investment that has proven its ability to achieve a high return for clients, regardless the size of economic challenges.

-Ends-