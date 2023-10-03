For the third consecutive year

Cairo: Cairo 3A, a subsidiary of Cairo 3A Group, Egypt's largest national entity in the food industries sector, has announced the signing of a collaboration agreement with the Baheya Foundation for Early Detection and Treatment of Breast Cancer. This partnership aims to launch the "Number One in Our Hearts” campaign to support free treatment for breast cancer fighters and raise awareness among women about the importance of early detection to improve recovery rates. This initiative is part of Cairo 3A's corporate social responsibility efforts, which focus on supporting charitable organizations to assist vulnerable groups and maintain the overall health of Egyptian women.

The collaboration agreement was signed by Ibrahim Wagdy, CEO of Cairo 3A Poultry, and Dr. Jilan Ahmed, CEO of Baheya Foundation for Early Detection and Treatment of Breast Cancer. The signing ceremony was attended by Mohamed Aref, General Manager of the consumer division at Cairo 3A, Lamia Al-Nama, Director of the Resource Development Department at Baheya Foundation, and Fatma Helmy, Fundraiser Officer at the Foundation.

Cairo 3A will participate in the "Number One in Our Hearts” campaign through multiple activities, with the highlight being donating 5% of Shahd chicken products sales, the best-selling brand in Egypt, during the month of October. This donation will cover the cost of over 10,000 chemotherapy treatment sessions and contribute to the completion of the construction of Baheya's new hospital in Sheikh Zayed City to expand the scope of services provided by the foundation.

Additionally, Cairo 3A will encourage citizens to donate to the Baheya Foundation by displaying the foundation's logo and QR code on the distribution vehicles for Shahd products. Awareness brochures will also be dispensed in major retail chains to inform citizens about the foundation's services and the importance of early detection of breast cancer, thus increasing donations to expand the number of beneficiaries of Baheya Foundation's services.

As part of Cairo 3A's role in the "Number One in Our Hearts” campaign, multiple awareness activities will take place throughout October, which is the global breast cancer awareness month. These activities encompass illuminating the company's headquarters in pink and dedicating a working day for early detection screenings of female employees to ensure their health and raise awareness of breast cancer symptoms.

“Baheya Foundation plays a significant role in providing top-notch healthcare services free of charge to breast cancer fighters. Thus, Cairo 3A is fully committed to supporting the foundation in its mission to continue its success in treating breast cancer fighters and raising awareness among women about the importance of early detection to safeguard Egyptian families. This aligns with the motto of Shahd chicken products, "Always with You," by providing proper nutrition for Egyptian families and supporting the health of Egyptian women.” Said Ibrahim Wagdy, CEO of Cairo 3A Poultry.

This collaboration protocol is a prolongation of the partnership between Cairo 3A and the Baheya Foundation for Early Detection and Treatment of Breast Cancer for the third consecutive year. It aims to expand the foundation's activities to increase the number of beneficiaries of early detection services to enhance recovery rates, provide psychological support to cancer fighters throughout their journey, and raise awareness in all governorates about the importance of early breast cancer detection, in line with Cairo 3A's commitment to supporting organizations dedicated to women's well-being.

About Cairo 3A

Cairo 3A was established in 1981 as a group specialized in trading food commodities, based on a clear vision of the group’s officials to transform from a company specialized in agricultural commodities to an integrated group that encompasses all the production cycles associated with extracting premium quality products. From corn, which the group imports from abroad, to consumer starch and glucose products, to vegetable oil products, feed, and poultry products. Based on this vision, Cairo 3A Group has become the largest national entity in the food industry sector. Through its subsidiaries, the group acquires 70% of the starch, glucose, and its derivatives market, 20% of the poultry market, and 4% of the feed market, in which the company is planning to obtain larger shares of the Egyptian market in the near future.