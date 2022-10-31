Kuala Lumpur: Cagamas Berhad (“Cagamas” or “the Company”), the National Mortgage Corporation of Malaysia, was recognised at The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards 2022 (The Asset Triple A) with the prestigious Islamic Issuer of the Year - Quasi-Sovereign Award, Industry Leadership Award and the Best Quasi-Sovereign Sukuk (Cagamas 1.5 billion ringgit triple-tranche commodity Murabaha sukuk) Award.

Meanwhile, at the 12th Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA) ceremony recently, Cagamas clinched the GIFA Market Leadership Award (Islamic Securitization) for its contribution towards the growth of the capital markets, Islamic finance and other priority sectors through the issuance of innovative instruments.

This is Cagamas’ sixth consecutive year of being conferred the Islamic Issuer of the Year - Quasi-Sovereign Award at the Asset Triple A and third consecutive year for GIFA Market Leadership Award (Islamic Securitization) at GIFA.

The Asset mentioned that Cagamas has been a big promoter of Islamic finance and applauds the Company for continuing to play a key role in supporting the Malaysian sukuk market and providing a benchmark for other issuers in Malaysia. The Asset noted that under Datuk Datuk Chung Chee Leong’s leadership, Cagamas transformed into an international debt player, spearheading the Company’s entrance into the international market as well as advancing the Company’s sustainability agenda with a cumulative issuance of RM1.7 billion worth of ASEAN sustainability bonds and ASEAN SRI sukuk since 2020.

Datuk Chung Chee Leong, President/ Chief Executive Officer said, “The conferment of these prestigious awards reaffirms Cagamas’ regional leadership position in the Islamic finance space. With the continued support of our stakeholders, we remain determined to promote the adoption of new and evolving Islamic finance products and structures, within the mainstream financial system in Malaysia and beyond.”

On winning the Industry Leadersip Award, Datuk Chung added, “I am humbled and honoured to receive this meaningful award, which celebrates the dedication and collective contributions of our board members and capable team. It is a testament to our unceasing efforts in developing solutions to address our clients’ needs.”

The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards are given out to the best Islamic banks and houses, as well as deals that defined the industry in 2021. The Asset adopts a rigorous approach – both quantitative and qualitative - and the winners are selected by The Asset's Board of Editors and the Asset Benchmark Research team, who collectively have decades of experience in evaluating awards in Asia.

GIFA, organised since 2011 by EdBiz International Advisors, a London-based global Islamic finance think tank, honours banks, financial institutions, consultancies, rating agencies, insurance brokers and technology companies for their contributions and positive influence on the global Islamic banking and finance industry.

About Cagamas

Cagamas Berhad (Cagamas), the National Mortgage Corporation of Malaysia, was established in 1986 to promote the broader spread of home ownership and growth of the secondary mortgage market in Malaysia. It issues corporate bonds and sukuk to finance the purchase of housing loans from financial institutions and non-financial institutions. The provision of liquidity to financial institutions at a reasonable cost to the primary lenders of housing loans encourages further expansion of financing for houses at an affordable cost.

The Cagamas model is well regarded by the World Bank as the most successful secondary mortgage liquidity facility. Cagamas is the second largest issuer of debt instruments after the Government of Malaysia and the largest issuer of AAA corporate bonds and sukuk in the market. Since incorporation in 1986, Cagamas has cumulatively issued circa RM371.5 billion worth of corporate bonds and sukuk.

Cagamas’ corporate bonds and sukuk continue to be assigned the highest ratings of AAA/Stable/P1 by RAM Rating Services Berhad and AAA/MARC-1 and AAAIS/MARC-1IS by Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad, denoting its strong credit quality. Cagamas is also well regarded internationally and has been assigned local and foreign currency long-term issuer ratings of A3 by Moody’s Investors Service Inc. that are in line with Malaysian sovereign ratings.