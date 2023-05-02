Kuala Lumpur – Cagamas Berhad (“Cagamas” or “the Company”), the National Mortgage Corporation of Malaysia, announced the successful conclusion of an aggregate RM499 million equivalent worth of issuances, comprising RM200 million 2-year Islamic Medium Term Notes (IMTNs) and SGD90 million 3-year Singapore Dollar Fixed Rate Medium Term Notes (SGD EMTNs).

“We are pleased with the successful conclusion of the issuances in both domestic and international markets, as demand for high grade papers continue to gain traction amid uncertainties in the United States banking sector, coupled with expectations of further rate hikes albeit at a softer pace. Proceeds raised from the issuances will be used to fund the purchase of housing loans and house financings from the domestic financial system, reflecting continued provision of liquidity by the Company to the domestic banking system,” said President/Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Chung Chee Leong.

“Conclusion of the SGD issuance brings the total cumulative year-to-date SGD denominated issuance to SGD470 million while the 2-year IMTNs were priced via a private placement exercise. Total funds raised by the Company to-date in 2023 stands at RM6.34 billion,” added Datuk Chung.

The SGD denominated bonds, issued via the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Cagamas Global P.LC. are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Cagamas while the Ringgit issuances, which will be redeemed at their full nominal value upon maturity, are unsecured obligations of the Company, ranking pari passu with all other existing unsecured obligations of the Company.

-Ends-

About Cagamas

Cagamas Berhad (Cagamas), the National Mortgage Corporation of Malaysia, was established in 1986 to promote the broader spread of home ownership and growth of the secondary mortgage market in Malaysia. It issues bonds and sukuk to finance the purchase of housing loans from financial institutions and non-financial institutions. The provision of liquidity to financial institutions at a reasonable cost to the primary lenders of housing loans encourages further expansion of financing for houses at an affordable cost.

The Cagamas model is well regarded by the World Bank as the most successful secondary mortgage liquidity facility. Cagamas is the second largest issuer of debt instruments after the Government of Malaysia and the largest issuer of AAA corporate bonds and sukuk in the market. Since incorporation in 1986, Cagamas Group has cumulatively raised funds circa RM400.80 billion worth of corporate bonds and Sukuk.

Cagamas’ bonds and sukuk continue to be assigned the highest ratings of AAA/Stable/P1 by RAM Rating Services Berhad and AAA/MARC-1 and AAAIS/MARC-1IS by Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad, denoting its strong credit quality. Cagamas is also well regarded internationally and has been assigned local and foreign currency long-term issuer ratings of A3 by Moody’s Investors Service Inc. that are in line with Malaysian sovereign ratings.

Cagamas Berhad

Registration No. 198601008739 (157931-A)

Level 32, The Gardens North Tower

Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra 59200 Kuala Lumpur

www.cagamas.com.my

Media Enquiries