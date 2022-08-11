Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Advocating local food production and empowering local farming, online grocery store Food Crowd announces the launch of their #GoLocal loyalty program to reward its customers with a cashback incentive.

As part of its environmental policy and strategy, Food Crowd's #GoLocal loyalty program is unlike existing cashback programs as members who purchase locally-grown and UAE-made products assist in reducing importation and ultimately eliminate contributing to the earth's carbon emissions. With the aim to bring awareness to buying locally-produced items, the program rewards more than just the country’s economy and the consumer's pocket. The loyalty point system is designed to encourage customers to support UAE farmers and suppliers while earning significant cash back rewards.

Simply register online at FoodCrowd.com to browse through the main categories and add items from the extensive range of fresh produce, premium meat, seafood, and pantry favorites. To identify UAE sourced products, look for the “Locally Sourced“ sticker and designated tab to browse the platform's homegrown selection. For every AED1 spent on the UAE-sourced products, members will earn 1 point, and for every 100 points earned, customers will receive AED10 cashback in store credit which may be used for the next purchase. After successfully “checking out”, the members points will automatically accumulate and will be visible on their profile dashboard accessible on the company’s website. The loyalty program represents the company's mantra to increase local awareness, and bring fresh, quality produce “from the community to the community”.

Soula Baroudi, Head of E-commerce and Marketing for Food Crowd said: "Our loyalty program appreciates and rewards both our suppliers and customers and forms part of our long-term goal to promote locally-produced products, and showcase the range of quality produce readily available within the UAE.”

The #GoLocal loyalty program is currently available for all UAE customers and is a step further in bridging the gap between local producers and the country by enabling a more accessible path for consumers to consciously support UAE farmers and businesses.