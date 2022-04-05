Amman - Jordan:- Bustami and Saheb Trading Company, the exclusive and authorized dealer of Nissan and INFINITI in Jordan, announced a new collaboration with 4 Jayed Company for E-Marketing, to enhance its marketing and advertising activities through 4 Jayed website and social media platforms. The collaboration will strengthen the visibility and the presence through the latest digital advertising methods.

The essence of the collaboration between the two companies relies on reinforcing the presence of the brands of Bustami and Saheb the exclusive agent for Nissan and INFINITI in Jordan through 4 Jayed’s website and social media, as 4 Jayed is specialized in providing digital platforms for listing cars for both parties (buyers and sellers), where the digital platforms reflect its interest in obtaining the highest level of customer satisfaction. on another hand this collaboration aims to deliver the updates and new launches to a wider range of audience on social media platform.

On this occasion, Eng. Ekrimeh Mahasneh, CEO of Bustami and Saheb Co., said: we are looking forward for the collaboration between Bustami and Saheb Trading Company and 4 Jayed platform, stressing on the strength of the results that will be achieved, using a specialized company to market and advertise cars. Bustami and Saheb Trading Company will not hesitate to follow any effort that would achieve the satisfaction of its customers and reach them by all possible means in order to be closer to them and meet their needs in Jordan.

From his side, Mr. Yahia Shaheen, the founder, and the CEO of 4 JAYED said: We are eager to work with Bustami and Saheb, and we will harness our expertise to make this opportunity a bridge to showcase the different models of Nissan and INFINITI in Jordan on our platform.

This cooperation also reflects how Bustami and Saheb Company is keeping pace with modern advertising methods and its interest in reaching all its customers through various advertising tools. In turn, we will seek making this collaboration the kickoff of an effective and long-term relationship with a well-established company like Bustami and Saheb.

Bustami and Saheb Trading Company is distinguished by its ability to meet and customize its customer’s needs in the smallest of details. It is also distinguished by its integrative services, especially after-sales services, and pre-owned car center services, besides pioneering concepts, behaviors, and programs that lead to positive differences in various aspects of work, and contribute to the development of economic, social and environmental at the same time.

Today, Bustami and Saheb possess a growing base of customers, serving them through showrooms, sub-agents, and maintenance centers, in addition to its specialized employees, numbering more than 200 employees.

4 JAYED, through its online platform, seeks to provide a modern, high-quality experience among a wide range of cars on its website www.4jayed.com in a clear way that helps increase efficiency .4 JAYED stays up to date with the latest updates and releases in the vehicles industry, aware of the global and local markets in a way that enhances its ability to raise the level of confidence among customers and followers, to serve them to obtain the highest level of customer satisfaction.

-Ends-

About Bustami and Saheb Trading Company:

Bustami and Saheb Trading Company started in 1969. Today it represents the cornerstone of Jordan and the Middle East. It later became the mark of sophistication that the company introduced - hence the INFINITI brand, putting the products of the two brands in the hands of the solution-packed Jordanian people in the field of vehicle financing through its car rental arm. And its effectiveness across the country at the same time.

Bustami today has a growing base of customers, serving them through showrooms, sub-dealers, and maintenance centers, in addition to its cadre of specialized staff numbering over 200.

About 4 Jayed:

4 JAYED is an online platform specialized in advertising and marketing in the field of vehicles, aiming to provide a modern and high-quality browsing experience among a wide range of cars on its website. 4 JAYED also keeps abreast of the latest updates and releases in the field of vehicles and understands the global and local market in a way that enhances its ability to raise the level of confidence among customers and followers and employ it in their service and achieve the highest level of customer satisfaction.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Hani Al-Khatib, Bashir Mraish Media Consulting Company

Email: hani.khatib@Bashirmraish.com