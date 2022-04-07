The College of Business at ADU received the esteemed ranking for its continued excellence in delivering Business and Management studies

As part of its Business and Management studies, ADU offers a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) with over 82 graduates since its inception in 2010, in addition to the UAE’s largest MBA program with over 900 enrolled students currently

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Building on the university’s exceptional track record, Business and Management studies at Abu Dhabi University (ADU) received a global ranking of 501-550 and a national ranking of four from the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject. The ranking system provides a detailed assessment of an institution, enabling prospective students to identify which universities are the best in specific fields. The College of Business at ADU received the esteemed international ranking for its continued excellence in delivering Business and Management programs and ensuring students receive a well-rounded, global educational experience.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject ranks the world’s top universities in individual subject areas, covering 51 subjects. Each of the subject rankings is compiled using four sources; the first two of these are QS’s global surveys of academics and employers, which are used to assess institutions’ international reputations in each subject. Abu Dhabi University’s Business and Management Studies had the best performance in both Academic Reputation and Employer Reputation. The ranking recognizes the College of Business's reputation with employers based on the exceptional skills that our graduates bring to the workforce.

Commenting on the occasion, Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: “Abu Dhabi University is pleased to receive another accolade that reinforces our position as a leading academic institution in the UAE and the region. This ranking is a testament to ADU’s outstanding academic environment that is dedicated to the delivery of cutting-edge and internationally accredited academic programs that equip students with 21st century skills and resources.”

He added: “The College of Business has achieved remarkable milestones since the inception of the school at ADU. We continually review and improve our programs and courses portfolio to provide our students with engaging learning experiences that reflect the current and emerging priorities of the industry.”

As part of its Business and Management studies, ADU offers a prestigious Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) that has witnessed the graduation of over 82 students since its inception in 2010. Moreover, ADU offers the UAE’s largest MBA program with 900 enrolled students in addition to its wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs geared toward building and enhancing its students' business, management, and leadership careers.

The College of Business at ADU is an internationally recognized business school accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the European Foundation for Management Development (EQUIS). The College also provides students with the opportunity for exchange programs with a group of leading academic schools worldwide. Furthermore, the College offers short-term study abroad programs in France, the UK, South Korea, Brazil, and Ireland.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrollment of 7,500 students from over 80 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering and Health Sciences, ADU offers over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is recognized as a world-class institution committed to excellence in teaching, research and student experience, as evidenced by its prestigious regional and international accreditations. The University was the first private higher education institution in the GCC to earn international accreditation from the Californian Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). ADU’s College of Business is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the prestigious EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). At a program level, the College of Engineering has received international accreditation from the world-renowned Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), and the Bachelor of Architecture has received Part 1 validation from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). The College of Health Sciences has earned accreditation from the Agency for Public Health Education Accreditation (APHEA).

According to the 2021 QS World University rankings, Abu Dhabi University ranked among the top 750 universities in the world and placed among the world’s top 150 universities under 50 years of age. ADU also earned a top 3 spot globally for international faculty and maintained its long-held position as part of the top 11 universities worldwide recognized for student body diversity.

