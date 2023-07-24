Abu Dhabi: In a significant move that further underlines its Operation & Management (O&M) capabilities, Burjeel Holdings (“Burjeel Holdings” or the “Group”), one of the largest healthcare services providers in the MENA region, has been awarded a contract to operate and manage Al Dhannah Hospital, one of the largest healthcare facilities in the Al Dhafra region, owned by ADNOC.



Under the agreement, Burjeel Holdings will assume full operational responsibility of Al Dhannah Hospital, aiming to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services to ADNOC employees, their families, and the community in Al Dhafra region. The appointment will enable the Group to promote world-class services in the region by delivering patient-centered outcomes and coordinated care through clinically integrated operations.



Burjeel Holdings has a proven track record in delivering high-quality healthcare services and its team of skilled and experienced medical professionals will ensure the efficiency of the hospital with optimal resource utilization. The Group possesses advanced technology systems to enable the facilities to deliver excellent patient care and is fully equipped to handle complex care cases, including trauma, organ transplants, women's care, pediatrics, orthopedics, spine, and neuro care.



John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, added, “We are honored to deepen our collaboration with ADNOC by bringing our state-of-the-art healthcare services to the Al Dhafra region. This agreement is a testament to Burjeel Holdings’ capabilities and experience in the O&M space, enabling the Group to grow and expand further in an asset-light manner in the UAE and region. Our longstanding experience in working with ADNOC will enable us to unlock the best offerings with highest standards to the region, all centered around providing the highest quality patient care.”

Al Dhannah Hospital is one of the largest multi-specialty hospitals in the Al Dhafra region, with a capacity of 122 beds, accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI) offering multi-specialty services, including occupational medicine, orthopedics, pediatrics, and emergency care.



About Burjeel Holdings

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is one of the leading private healthcare services providers in the MENA region. With a network of 62 assets, including 16 hospitals and 24 medical centers, as well as pharmacies and other allied services, the group provides the highest standard of patient care in the region. Burjeel Holdings’ brands include Burjeel Hospitals, Medeor Hospitals, LLH Hospitals, Lifecare Hospitals, and Tajmeel. It has 12 JCI-accredited facilities, with a total 1,660 patient beds across its operations in UAE and Oman, and holds a leading position in the UAE. The Group has comprehensive cancer care facilities in the UAE, and is the country’s leading mother and childcare provider.



