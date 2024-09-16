Kuwait: In its latest effort to entwine banking excellence with luxury, Burgan Bank announced the launch of its most exclusive and prestigious credit card to date, the BLACK Visa Infinite Privilege card. The invitation-only credit card, available to a group of ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients, unlocks a world of high-end services, luxury experiences, and unmatched benefits. This new product comes as part of Burgan’s unyielding efforts to offer its clients a banking experience that matches their lifestyles and high standards.

“A refined lifestyle is the sum of distinguished choices made at every step of one’s journey. With our new prestigious BLACK Visa Infinite Privilege card, our esteemed clients can now choose a credit card that matches their standards and suits their uncompromising lifestyle,” said Mr. Meshari Abduljalil Shehab, General Manager – Private Banking and Wealth Management at Burgan Bank, commenting on the BLACK credit card reveal. “Designed to match their distinguished lifestyles, the BLACK card offers the market segment of UNHW clients exclusive access to endless deluxe offers, exquisite experiences, and world-class services, while flawlessly fulfilling their banking and financial needs and aspirations.”

To guarantee an unmatched banking experience for the new BLACK credit cardholders, Burgan Bank partnered with Visa to provide the best-in-class services in travel, retail, hospitality, fine dining, and much more. Among the numerous exclusive services and experiences that the BLACK cardholders can enjoy are unlimited 24/7 access to global concierge service; a 10% discount on luxury villa rentals with Lacure Premium Villa; exclusive discounts and offers on Jumeirah Hotel experiences; and elite-level hotel services across over 1,500 luxury hotels worldwide.

Other benefits include up to a 50% discount on a wide range of fine dining culinary experiences, with access to over 40 Michelin Star restaurants; luxury yachting and cruise experiences; discounted ‘Meet and Greet’ services at over 400 airports globally as well as airport lounge access and chauffeured airport pick and drop services; and worldwide access to exclusive clubs, including social, business, and golf clubs.

Last but not least, Burgan’s BLACK credit card offers its holders multi-trip travel insurance; collision damage waiver; protection from theft and damage on new purchases; and fraudulent card misuse protection.

To learn more about the BLACK Visa Infinite Privilege card or Burgan Bank’s latest services and products, please call the hotline at 1804080 or visit the Bank’s website at www.burgan.com.

