Kuwait: Burgan Bank has announced its sponsorship for Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Ahmad Prize for Best Domestic Athlete, under the sports initiatives of its comprehensive, community-focused social responsibility program, that aims at promoting the sports culture and fostering youth development through sports.

Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Prize for Best Domestic Athlete was launched in 2018 to promote sports and exercise among youth. It is awarded to the best talented athletes for their dedication to improving the sports sector as well as their athletic achievement and positive influence on youth in this area. The prize’s award for the 2021-2022 season will go for the best local football player.

Kholoud Rida AlFeeli, Group Head-Corporate Communications at Burgan Bank commented this sponsorship saying “Burgan Bank's sponsorship for this prize confirms its firm support to bring about positive change in society and enhance an inclusive and comprehensive community development. Burgan’s sports initiatives are a core component of the social responsibility program that confirms our keenness to support the efforts aiming at raising the level of sports in Kuwait and empowering the talents and capabilities of Kuwait’s young athletes.”

“We are proud to partner with the prestigious Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Prize to serve our common core value of enhancing community wellbeing through sports and elevating this sector in Kuwait by motivating younger generations to engage in various sports and excel at all levels. Burgan is always keen to support initiatives that promote active involvement in sports and youth empowerment for the important role this plays in pushing progress for the benefit of all members of the Kuwaiti society” added AlFeeli.

On his part, the award founder, Mr. Mansour Al-Snan, declared “Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Ahmad Prize for Best Domestic Athlete aims at helping nurture the sports culture in Kuwait by empowering Kuwaiti athletes, including professionals, aspiring athletes and amateurs. We are glad to have the support of Burgan Bank and we are sure that this impactful collaboration will contribute considerably to creating a higher impact in the implementation of our common goals.”

Burgan Bank has long been a firm believer in the important role the sports sector plays in pushing positive change and progress for the benefit of all society members. As a passionate supporter of talented youth across all fields, it will continue to encourage Kuwaiti sports and athletes in line with its values and vision supporting society’s welfare and development.

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is currently the third largest bank by assets in Kuwait. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly focused on the corporate and financial institution sectors, in addition to diversifying its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Bank of Baghdad – BOB (Iraq & Lebanon), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and the fully owned Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence, and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

The Bank obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, making it the one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such a certification for five consecutive times. The Bank also has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutives years.

Burgan Bank is a majority owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.