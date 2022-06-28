Kuwait: Burgan Bank announced the free Eidiya delivery service to Premier Banking and Private Banking customers in collaboration with “Qiblah” company for concierge services. Through this convenient service, Eidiya cash denominations can be ordered and delivered to the customers at their request to the address of their choice.

Customers can order Burgan’s free Eidiya delivery service by calling 22317755 or sending an email to Burganpremier@qiblah.com.kw from 26th of June till 5th of July 2022, from 10 am to 4 pm.

Burgan Bank also provides, in cooperation with Qiblah concierge the Premier Concierge service, which is one of the various and exclusive benefits available to Premier Banking customers. Premier Concierge includes a package of more than 20 convenient services that suit customers' daily needs and lifestyles. These services include travel bookings, airport transfers, visa applications, gifts purchase and delivery, express delivery, ticket reservations to major events, school fees payment, limousine rental, restaurant reservations, and many more.

For more information about Burgan Premier Banking service, customers can visit the Bank’s branches and the bank’s website www.burgan.com or call the customer service center on 1804080.