Kuwait: Burgan Bank recently launched its all-new Travel Carnival campaign as part of Burgan Rewards Program for all eligible Burgan credit card holders. The campaign aims at providing customers with the opportunity to double their points upon using their credit card for making travel reservations. This is a continuation of the Bank’s commitment to enhance its customers’ banking experience by offering them a variety of exclusive benefits and bonus rewards that are in line with their lifestyle and needs.

During this two-week campaign, which extends from April 17 to 30, 2022, Burgan Bank customers will be able to double the points or miles they earn when using any Burgan Bank credit card to pay for travel-related purchases, including booking flights, hotels, and car rental services, both locally and internationally.

Commenting on the launch of the Travel Carnival, Mr. Saket Jajoo, Head of Cards at Burgan Bank, said “With the upcoming holiday season, as our customers plan to travel and enjoy a well-deserved break, particularly with the easing of travel restrictions, we have launched the Travel Carnival to provide them with exclusive bonus rewards designed to enhance their experience. This campaign also reflects our goal of being the ideal banking partner for our customers and their reliable companion in every step of life and throughout all their experiences."

It serves to note that Burgan Bank Rewards Program is a unique loyalty program designed to enhance the banking experience of customers by offering a diverse range of redeemable reward offers, including cash back, airline ticket purchases, hotel reservations, retail stores, e-vouchers, and much more.

