Kuwait: Burgan Bank launched the Cash Management Solutions (CMS) online platform to expand the range of digital financial solutions and tools it offers to corporate customers. The CMS platform translates the progress made in the Bank's strategy to support corporate customers through modern digital banking services that help them easily and efficiently manage their businesses online.

Burgan Bank's corporate customers can now seamlessly access a wide range of integrated digital banking solutions through the single sign-on CMS platform. This will provide them with complete visibility and control of their accounts, from anywhere and at any time. The Platform will also help customers manage their businesses online with the highest cybersecurity standards to protect their banking information and sensitive corporate data.

Among the various services that CMS Online provides is the ability to easily access and monitor financial accounts and commercial activities, whether for Burgan Bank accounts or third-party accounts. In addition, the platform enables customers to keep an eye on payment flows by viewing and tracking deposit and loan details online, settling corporate credit card transactions, and generating detailed statements and reports to follow up on the financial status of their companies.

Speaking on the Bank's latest service, Mr. Fadel Abdullah, Chief Corporate Banking Officer at Burgan Bank said “The CMS Online platform is the first of its kind comprehensive tool in the Kuwaiti banking sector and is exclusively designed for Burgan Bank’s corporate customers. We continue to strengthen our leadership in this area by introducing innovative services that help customers accelerate the financial flow of their companies and improve the level of financial control and access. Obviously, this will positively impact business performance and operations.”

Also commenting on the launch of the new service, Mr. Deniz Cengiz, Group Chief Digital Banking Officer at Burgan Bank said "We always seek to provide new and innovative services in the field of digital payments. Managing digital banking services through various channels is crucial to an effective customer experience. The CMS platform is a valuable tool that provides corporate customers with fast, seamless, and high-security digital services that meet their needs and save them time and effort by ensuring the speedy completion of business activities."

It serves to note that as part of its strategic plan for the next phase, Burgan Bank is developing more innovative digital solutions to respond to customers need to process financial transactions more easily and efficiently than ever.

