Kuwait: Burgan Bank is sponsoring, for the six-consecutive year, the Ahmadi Music Group’s Spring 2022 season performances hosted at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center recently. This sponsorship comes within the framework of the Bank’s social responsibility program, which seeks to advance the cultural scene in Kuwait, elevate local artistic talent, and offer classical art enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy some of the best-known international musical pieces.

During the concert, the Ahmadi Music Group, led by Maestro Richard Bushman and featuring international musicians from the United Kingdom, Russia, and Bulgaria, performed a number of Vivaldi’s international symphonies, including his most renowned piece, Gloria Hymn. Gathering 130 artists from across Kuwait and the world, the Group has performed for more than 65 years in concerts on globally renowned platforms. The prestigious orchestra continues to uncover and nurture the artistic skills of Kuwaiti youth through classical music and is renowned for its unique artistic style mixing jazz, classical, Broadway, and opera.

Commenting the sponsorship, Ms. Hessa Hussain Al Najadah, Public Relations Manager at the Bank, said “Burgan Bank is proud to sponsor the Ahmadi Music Group for the sixth consecutive year, based on our belief that fostering creativity and enriching local cultural life plays a key role in sustainable development.”

“At Burgan Bank, we remain committed to investing in and supporting local talents and various initiatives that seek to positively impact the community and elevate the cultural scene in Kuwait. The Ahmadi Music Group also contributes to enriching the listeners’ lives with performances that inspire and unite them through the universal language of music” added Al Najadah.

Burgan Bank’s support of this initiative falls under its dynamic full-fledged social responsibility program that sheds light on important aspects affecting the welfare of every segment of society through educational, cultural, and health-driven initiatives.

