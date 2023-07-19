To celebrate and honour the legacy of Nelson Mandela, Bureau Veritas employees, known as BV Trust Makers, recently joined hands with Ladles of Love, a renowned charity organisation, at The Old Edwardians Sports Club in Houghton, engaging in various community service activities with a focus on women and children.

On Mandela Day, the volunteers took part in projects such as painting, packaging, toy making, colouring, and sandwich making, all carefully selected to cater to the needs and interests of the local community. By participating in these activities, BV Trust Makers aimed to make a positive impact and foster a sense of teamwork and camaraderie among the participants.

In addition to their projects, the BV Trust Makers prepared and distributed sandwiches to address food insecurity in the community. This initiative was a testament to Bureau Veritas' commitment to serving others and upholding the values of integrity, ethics, and social responsibility. Through collaboration with Ladles of Love, Bureau Veritas demonstrates its belief in the power of collective action and community engagement.

Beatrice Scharneck, District Human Resources Manager for Southern Africa at Bureau Veritas, expressed her enthusiasm for the event and gratitude for the opportunity to give back. She said, "At Bureau Veritas, we are proud to be Trust Makers, individuals who are passionate about making a positive impact. Mandela Day allows us to demonstrate our dedication to social responsibility and contribute to the well-being of our community. We made a pledge in 2019 to make every day a Mandela Day and continue giving back throughout the year. Our BV Trust Makers are committed to dedicating 8 hours of their time to charity and serving those in need in the communities where they work and live. We are honoured to partner with Ladles of Love and take part in meaningful projects that align with our values and honour the remarkable legacy of Nelson Mandela."

As Bureau Veritas BV Trust Makers continue their commitment to social responsibility, the company eagerly looks forward to future collaborations with community organisations. They recognise the vital role of collective efforts in building a better world.

About Bureau Veritas:

Bureau Veritas is a world-leading provider in testing, inspection and certification. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 82,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe.

