Jeddah: In a qualitative shift with the Saudi 2030 Vision, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has been seeking to expand the scope of telemedicine services provided in the Kingdom. This comes as part of the MoH’s efforts to achieve its national e-health strategy and the digital transformation objectives, especially after it has proven its unparalleled effectiveness and success during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In line with the steps of the MoH, and as part of the company’s overall digital transformation objectives, Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance has launched a new Telehealth Platform that delivers value-added healthcare services such as doctor-patient video consultations (telemedicine) and appointment booking.

The Digital Transformation Unit (NDU) valued in a tweet on its official account the efforts made by Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance in driving innovation in the Saudi healthcare sector in line with the 2030 vision and elevating the standards for digital Health through its “Bupa Arabia” App.

Mohamed El Missaoui, Chief Operating officer at Bupa Arabia, said: “Digital transformation is a key pillar in our strategy. We are committed to transforming the delivery of healthcare services by expanding our digital leadership and creating sustainable and accessible technological solutions”.

He further explained that Bupa Arabia, through its new "Tele-health" platform, focuses on delivering the best customer experience for its members, directly connecting major healthcare providers with its members to provide them with a seamless customer experience, positioning Bupa Arabia as a pioneer of digital transformation in the insurance industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on future digital transformation plans at Bupa Arabia, El Missaoui said: “We are proud to be working with the most prestigious partners from the healthcare sector in the kingdom that include major hospitals and healthcare professionals while also further advancing our capabilities by partnering with other tech healthcare platforms such as Okadoc, and Sanar.

Bupa Arabia’s new partnerships will contribute to create a better healthcare experience as it will allow its members to book instant appointments with doctors through Okadoc and staying connected to hundreds of specialists and doctors online with Sanar.

Bupa Arabia’s Tele-health platform aims to complete the Bupa Arabia Healthcare experience, which also include the service differentiator “Tebtom Program”, that allows members to refill and receive medication, conduct home labs, and download the results, schedule a vaccination, and conduct live chat sessions with Tebtom doctors to manage their chronic conditions, or receive maternity or childcare coaching with comfort and ease. Furthermore, members can access their electronic health record to download ePrescriptions and to manage all health-related documents. All these features are supported by the best-in-class technology that integrates their information and documents in a single app.

Bupa Arabia was founded in 1997 as a joint venture between Nazer group and Bupa. It became publically listed company in 2008 with the most successful IPO in industry. Bupa Arabia is considered part of the Bupa Global network. The company delivers health cooperative insurance with international standards for individuals, families and the largest companies and establishments in the Kingdom. It also has a large network of care providers adding up to 1.2 million entities across 190 countries. Bupa Arabia is considered more than just a traditional health insurance company as it provides the most innovative healthcare services through its Tebtom program and insures an exceptional hospital experience through its Rahatkom program.

Bupa Arabia is characterized by a work environment that stimulates innovation and productivity a reputation further enhanced by several awards and industry recognitions. It is also considered one of the leading companies in women enablement and attracting Saudi Arabian youth, achieving over 70% Saudization rate. For more information please visit: www.bupa.com.sa