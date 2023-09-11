Riyadh: In a significant development aimed at investing in and developing human capital, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has partnered with Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance as the exclusive provider of health insurance services for the newly launched "DOAM" job loyalty program, targeting over 1.2 million male and female public sector employees across Saudi Arabia.

The DOAM program, initiated under the guidance of the visionary leadership, aligns with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by bolstering the government sector and recognizing the dedicated contributions of public sector employees. It seeks to foster a dynamic and productive work environment through the implementation of performance standards that promote a culture of job excellence, elevate employee productivity, and enhance job engagement within government agencies.

Bupa Arabia's involvement as the exclusive health insurance provider for the DOAM program underscores its commitment to supporting the program's mission. The company offers two cutting-edge health insurance products, namely "Bupa Family" and "Bupa Helpers," specifically tailored to cater to the needs of more than 1.2 million Saudi families and employees.

During the launch ceremony in Riyadh, Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, emphasized the program's significance in advancing human capital development, and its role in fortifying the government's strategic goals and its Vision 2030. He also extended his heartfelt appreciation to the diligent and dedicated public sector workforce.

Atef Mufti, Chief Sales Officer at Bupa Arabia, expressed his delight in the partnership with the DOAM program, stating, "We are immensely proud to support the DOAM job loyalty program, which aims to bolster job commitment and motivate public sector employees through innovative and sustainable offerings, including discounts, incentives, and exclusive benefits, all with the aim of ensuring their satisfaction."

Mufti said, "Bupa Arabia will be supporting DOAM program by offering various insurance products such as (Bupa Family) and (Bupa Helpers), along with any new product releases featuring unique offers and benefits”, he continued, “our aim is to serve public sector employees and their families through these offerings at affordable prices”.

Bupa Arabia's collaboration with the DOAM program marks a significant step towards reinforcing the well-being of public sector employees, aligning with Saudi Arabia's commitment to nurturing its human capital and achieving its long-term strategic objectives.

About Bupa Arabia:

Bupa Arabia was founded in 1997 as a joint venture between Nazer group and Bupa. It became publicly listed company in 2008 with the most successful IPO in industry. Bupa Arabia is considered part of the Bupa Global network. The company delivers health cooperative insurance with international standards for individuals, families and the largest companies and establishments in the Kingdom. It also has a large network of care providers adding up to 1.2 million entities across 190 countries. Bupa Arabia is considered more than just a traditional health insurance company as it provides the most innovative healthcare services through its Tebtom program and insures an exceptional hospital experience through its Rahatkom program.

Bupa Arabia is characterized by a work environment that stimulates innovation and productivity – a reputation further enhanced by several awards and industry recognitions. It is also considered one of the leading companies in women enablement and attracting Saudi Arabian youth, achieving over 70% Saudization rate. For more information please visit: www.bupa.com.sa

