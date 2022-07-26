Cairo, Egypt:Capital Group Properties, the leading company in developing high-quality integrated urban communities, and B.TECH Trading, the largest chain specializing in the sale and distribution of electrical and electronic devices in the Egyptian market, signed a cooperation protocol to provide a fully furnished phase of the ALBUROUJ compound project with the latest advanced home appliances.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Abdalla El Noqrashy, CEO of Capital Group Properties and Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, Chairman and Managing Director of B.TECH.

Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, Chairman and Managing Director of B.TECH, said: "We are proud to partner with Capital Group Properties, one of the leading real estate companies in the Arab region, and this partnership is an affirmation of our ambitious plan aimed at contributing to the technological development and transformation Egypt is witnessing today, in addition to empowering the Egyptian economy and various economic sectors through modern and advanced electrical and technological devices, including the provision of smart home technologies to our customers in the real estate sector. B.TECH is also committed to providing extended warranty against manufacturing defects, as well as after-sales services, further gaining our customers’ trust.”

Abdalla El Noqrashy, CEO of Capital Group Properties, said this protocol comes in implementation of the company’s strategy that aims at providing fully integrated urban communities according to world-class standards, and at the same time meeting all the customers’ needs. He affirmed that CGP aims at creating strategic partnerships with specific tasks, in addition to signing cooperation protocols with the largest companies operating in the construction and development sector, as well as companies that support such a vital sector, including B.TECH, which was given the opportunity to provide a fully furnished phase of the ALBUROUJ compound project with the latest advanced home appliances, after a general tender that witnessed the participation of the major companies in producing and distributing electrical and electronic home appliances. The bid was won by B.TECH, being the company that submitted most competitive products and services offering according to the highest quality standards.

El Noqrashy also added that the protocol included providing 118 housing units with appliances, including standalone and twin villas, and town houses, with no additional cost to ALBUROUJ project residents. The new project is located on the Cairo-Ismailia desert road, between the New Administrative Capital City and the Fifth Settlement over a huge area of 5 million square meters, and encompasses 15,000 housing units, with an investment cost of EGP 47 billion.

