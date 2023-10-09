Cairo: BSH Home Appliances, an affiliate of world's leading home appliance company, has recently been recognized for the third consecutive year as one of the Best Places to Work in Egypt for 2023. The company offers an award-winning culture, advancement opportunities, career training and development, high-level mentoring, and wellness initiatives, and competitive benefits resulting in its recognition among the employers of choice in Egypt. According to the company results, 98% of employees said BSH Egypt is a great place to work, compared to 76% for similar companies in Egypt. Over 90%, say the company’s work environment encourages diversity of talent and different ways of thinking.

Additionally, the company continuously invests in the development of their expert skills and professional competences, as well as in creating a positive and motivating work environment in which people feel free to develop their full potential.

In a statement from Luis Alvarez, Chairman of the board, he said “We are honored to be Best Place to Work Certified, This achievement substantiates our commitment to building an amazing workplace culture and future together with our employees. We are proud that our employees have a consistently positive experience with their co-workers and leaders and find personal satisfaction in their job, Potential for Growth and Career path is one of our major strategic priorities for BSH Egypt”

In a statement from Heba Elsherif, HR Manager for the company, she said “We believe that a positive working environment greatly influences employees’ attitudes towards their work, co-workers and work productivity. Communication and collaboration develop a strong workplace culture and allows a comfortable environment for employees to share ideas, facilitate opportunities for learning and working towards a common goal”

The certification is one of the most respected and comprehensive measures of workplace culture and talent management best practices and it recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience.

