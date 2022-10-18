Cairo:, BSH Home Appliances, an affiliate of world's leading home appliance company, has recently been recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the Best Places to Work in Egypt for 2022. The company offers an award-winning culture, advancement opportunities, career training and development, high-level mentoring, and wellness initiatives, and competitive benefits resulting in its recognition among the employers of choice in Egypt. According to the company results, 92% of employees said BSH Egypt is a great place to work, compared to 77% for similar companies in Egypt.

The certification is one of the most respected and comprehensive measures of workplace culture and talent management best practices and it recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience.

In a statement from Heba Elsherif, HR Manager for the company, she said “This accreditation reinforced my believe that we are focusing on the right priority - Our People! Together with the management and HR teams, we are committed to drive continuous improvement to sustain an enabling, engaging and inclusive culture and focus on the development of our people”

Every year, more than 50 organizations in Egypt partner with the Best Places to Work organization for the assessment, benchmarking and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is the most definitive ‘Employer of Choice’ certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyzes a company’s attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors. Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

