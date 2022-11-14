Dubai, UAE: Brytlyt has partnered with Gulf Software Distribution, a value-add distributor based in Dubai. This collaboration gives Brytlyt access to a large new customer base in the Gulf region and represents exciting new opportunities for business growth.

Gulf Software Distribution is an award-winning distributor focused on IBM's software technology and other associated complementary products, and the largest IBM VAD in the Gulf region. With a large complementary vendor portfolio, Brytlyt’s partnership with the organization will help accelerate technological and data transformation for many businesses.

Other GSD business partners include Experion Technologies, Omnix, and IMTAC, spanning a variety of technologies and industries such as finance, transportation, retail, oil & gas, and healthcare.

Working with GSD, Brytlyt can deliver accelerated and powerful analytics capabilities for large datasets and advanced Machine Learning techniques to new markets, increasing their reach in several existing sectors. Empowered by GPU-accelerated analytics and a data science platform, organizations can benefit from optimized operational field planning, asset management, predictive insights into risk, real-time scenario modelling, and much more.

Brytlyt’s aim to make deep learning accessible, and transform how people gain insight from data, is made even stronger by this partnership, leveraging GSD’s market expertise and access to comprehensive solutions offerings.

This strategic relationship represents one of many other exciting strategic developments for Brytlyt. Recently, they have also partnered with several other key players in the data analytics market, including TIBCO Spotfire, and have made significant developments to their data visualization technology.

“We’re very excited to be working with GSD to deliver supercharged analytics and deep learning for oil & gas, finance, and government sectors, amongst others. GSD’s presence and expertise in the Gulf region will give Brytlyt a direct route to rapidly expand our client base.” - Simon Hollister, VP of Sales

“Partnering with Brytlyt gives us an opportunity today that is years ahead of anything else the market has to offer in the analytics space.” - James Harb, General Manager, GSD.

About Brytlyt

Brytlyt was founded in 2013. We are the world’s first serverless, GPU (Graphics Processor Unit) accelerated analytics and data science platform. We innovate next-generation data solutions that are powerful and brilliantly accessible. Our advanced GPU accelerated platform is built with patented software that reduces your time to gain insight on data from hours to minutes and minutes to milliseconds. Brytlyt software is backed by unrivalled processing power, seamless accessibility, and an incredible user experience.

About Gulf Software Distribution

Gulf Software Distribution is a Value-Add Distributor helping their channel partners extend market reach and business growth. Currently, they are the largest IBM distributors in the Gulf region. Headquartered in Dubai, GSD currently supports partners in UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain. Working across a broad range of market sectors, GSD is equipped to adequately support and assist the channel partners with industry-specific opportunities. You can find out more here, on Gulf Software Distribution’s website or LinkedIn.