Riyadh: Brookfield (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) announced its plan to expand its business operations into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the addition of an office in Riyadh. This marks the next step in Brookfield's longstanding commitment to its partners in Saudi Arabia and its pursuit of attractive investment opportunities in a growing market.

Brookfield takes an on-the-ground approach to investment underwriting and asset management. This expansion will enable Brookfield to combine local market-specific knowledge and insights with its global investment expertise.

Aanandjit Sunderaj, Managing Director, Brookfield will relocate to the Riyadh office once open.

Bruce Flatt, Chief Executive Officer, Brookfield, said, “We started in the region in 2005 and in 17 years we have built one of the largest global investment networks now comprising over $28 billion of assets, over 100 asset management professionals and over 20,000 operating employees. We want to be at the heart of the Kingdom as it grows.”

Jad Ellawn, Managing Director, Regional Head of Middle East at Brookfield, added “There are vast investment opportunities within our main areas of focus including infrastructure, renewables, private equity and real estate. We are very excited about the future and look forward to many opportunities within the Kingdom in the years ahead.”